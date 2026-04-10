University of Ottawa says ‘violent incident’ on campus, orders lockdown

The University of Ottawa says there is a “violent incident occurring on campus,” telling students to avoid the area and shelter in place if they are present at the school.
Students on campus are being told to find an enclosed area and lock or barricade the door, turn off the lights and mute all electronic devices.
“Take cover and remain silent until authorities instruct otherwise,” the school said in a notice on its emergency alert website and app at 5:18 p.m. Eastern.
“If a violent attacker is close by, be ready to run, hide or, if your life is in imminent danger, defend yourself by any means necessary until you can get away.”
The university also issued a post on X announcing a lockdown due to a “violent threat on campus,” and issued subsequent holds for the lockdown at 6 p.m. and 6:38 p.m. Eastern.
“The security threat on campus is ongoing and police are investigating. Continue to lockdown until instructed otherwise,” the emergency alert website said.
Ottawa Police said on social media there was an “increased police presence” at the western corner of the campus “as officers investigate a suspicious incident.”
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“There are no reported injuries at this time,” it said.
Police later said officers were called to the campus “following reports of a suspicious person in the area” and would remain on scene for an undetermined amount of time.
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OC Transpo, the city’s public transit agency, said on X that the uOttawa LRT station is closed and that trains will not be stopping there.
Police were seen at the LRT station as well.
The campus was not blocked off to pedestrians, who were still allowed to walk through on their way home.
Global News has reached out to Ottawa Police Service and the University of Ottawa requesting more information, but has not yet heard back.
University of Ottawa campus is spread among the downtown core in Ottawa and is minutes from Parliament Hill and the Rideau Centre, as well as popular commuting routes.
More to come…
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