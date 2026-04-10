Epstein survivors criticize Melania Trump’s statement

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A group of Jeffrey Epstein‘s survivors are criticizing a statement made by Melania Trump on Thursday, in which she denied any relationship with both Epstein and his long-time associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. She also accused some media outlets and individuals of attempting to sully her reputation.

Towards the end of her statement, Trump called upon Congress to provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein “with a public hearing specifically centred around the survivors.”

“Give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress with the power of sworn testimony,” she said.

In a joint response to media on Friday, survivors of Epstein argued they had “shown extraordinary courage by coming forward, filing reports, and giving testimony.”

They accused Trump of shifting the burden to Epstein’s victims.

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“Asking more of them now is a deflection of responsibility, not justice,” the survivors’ statement says.

“It also diverts attention from [former attorney general] Pam Bondi, who must answer for withheld files and the exposure of survivors’ identities,” it went on.

“Those failures continue to put lives at risk while shielding enablers. Survivors have done their part. Now it’s time for those in power to do theirs,” the statement concluded.

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Trump, on Thursday, had accused individuals, whom she says are lying about her alleged ties to Epstein, of being ignorant, “devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect.”

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“I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation,” she said.

“The false smears about me from mean-spirited and politically motivated individuals and entities looking to cause damage to my good name to gain financially and climb politically must stop.”

View image in full screen First lady Melania Trump speaks to reporters on April 9, 2026, in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

She said she and her husband, U.S. President Donald Trump, knew Epstein and his former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, because they ran in the same social circles, but insisted they were not friends and only ever communicated through “casual correspondence,” and reiterated that she was not a victim of the late sex offender.

“I am not Epstein’s victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband, by chance, at a New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented in detail in my book, Melania,” Trump said.

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She went on to deny ever having any knowledge of Epstein’s misconduct, and said any associations made between them were “false.”

It is unclear what prompted Trump’s statement.

Her message comes as the Trump administration continues to face criticism since the rollout of the Epstein files began in December.

Department officials have defended their handling of the files, saying they took pains to release them as quickly as possible under the law while also protecting victims. Officials have said errors were inevitable given the volume of the materials, the number of lawyers viewing the files and the speed at which the department had to release them.

The department has said it’s entitled to withhold records that exposed potential abuse victims, were duplicates or protected by legal privileges, or related to an ongoing criminal investigation.

Survivors have long campaigned for U.S. lawmakers to hold Epstein accountable, for their day in court and for the release of the Epstein Files. In November, a group of them spoke in Washington, D.C., ahead of a House vote to force the Justice Department to release all of its files.

During their appearance, Haley Robson, who says Epstein abused her as a teenager, urged elected officials to address sexual misconduct against underage girls and women, regardless of party lines.

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“I am begging every member of Congress, every representative, to step up and choose the chaos. Choose the survivors, choose the children, protect the children. All children. You protect all of us equally,” she said.

–– With files from Global News’ Katie Scott