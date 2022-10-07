Menu

Crime

Float planes destroyed by gunfire on northern Manitoba lake, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 8:59 am
One of two planes shot at on Assean Lake in northern Manitoba. View image in full screen
One of two planes shot at on Assean Lake in northern Manitoba. Manitoba RCMP

RCMP are looking for answers in an incident that happened at Assean Lake on Tataskwayak Cree Nation in northern Manitoba.

Police said two float planes were shot at overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, causing $850,000 in damage and likely making both vehicles total losses. One plane is owned by Tataskwayak Cree Nation.

Damage to a float plane View image in full screen
Damage to a float plane. RCMP Manitoba
Damage to a float plane View image in full screen
Damage to a float plane. RCMP Manitoba

Read more: Thompson RCMP seek witnesses to ‘extremely violent’ assault on 2 victims

Story continues below advertisement

Both planes were found with multiple bullet holes when RCMP responded to a call Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-778-3050, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

