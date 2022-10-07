Float planes destroyed by gunfire on northern Manitoba lake, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are looking for answers in an incident that happened at Assean Lake on Tataskwayak Cree Nation in northern Manitoba.

Police said two float planes were shot at overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, causing $850,000 in damage and likely making both vehicles total losses. One plane is owned by Tataskwayak Cree Nation.

View image in full screen Damage to a float plane. RCMP Manitoba

Both planes were found with multiple bullet holes when RCMP responded to a call Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-778-3050, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

