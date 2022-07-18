Thompson RCMP seek witnesses to ‘extremely violent’ assault on 2 victims

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Thompson, Man., are looking for witnesses who may have seen an “extremely violent” assault.

RCMP in the northern Manitoba city said they were called to an alley behind Churchill Drive at 12:15 a.m. on July 13, where they found a man attacking a woman. A male victim was also at the scene.

Police said the suspect was arrested after a short foot chase, and their investigation determined he had assaulted a 37-year-old man first before attacking the 44-year-old woman in what officers are calling an “extremely violent” assault.

Both victims were taken to hospital with severe injuries.

The accused, 18, is facing more than a half-dozen charges, including attempted murder, assault while choking, and two counts of resisting an officer.

RCMP are looking for any witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information can call police at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

