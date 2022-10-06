STARS Ambulance celebrates 10 years in Regina with announcement of $10 million investment

Send this page to someone via email

The bright red helicopter has become a well-known sight above Regina homes, as STARS Ambulance is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the community.

Since 2012, STARS has carried out 9,288 missions in the community. In 2021 and 2022 alone, STARS has flown 1,075 missions in Saskatchewan.

“This is an organization that has touched many more lives than that,” said Andrea Robertson, president and CEO of STARS.

“Most importantly, right now our crew is not here because they are doing the work you are supporting us to do,” she said at a press conference Thursday morning.

During the event, STARS Ambulance and its Crown investors announced the renewal of a five-year funding agreement.

The investors include Crowns Investments Corporation (CIC), SaskPower, SaskEnergy, SGI, and Sasktel.

The agreement will see the crowns providing $10 million or $2 million per Crown to STARS over the next five years.

“On average it costs us around $10 million to run a base,” said Robertson. “That is $20 million for the entire province.”

$8 million per year is given to STARS by the government. The rest, Robertson said, is fundraised throughout the year through events like the STARS lottery.

As part of the announcement, attendees also got to see the new Airbus H145 helicopter up close. The helicopter is set to replace aircraft that have been flown by STARS for the last 38 years.

Currently, there are three helicopters in Saskatchewan with one in Saskatoon and two in Regina. The province also has the ability to bring in extras from Manitoba and Alberta, as well as assist in their rescue missions.

The new helicopters were an important piece in rescuing victims in the mass stabbings that took place on James Smith Cree Nation just over a month ago.

“We have been unfortunately become experts in a few things from multi causality incidents and a pretty severe one just a month ago in Saskatchewan where we were able to respond with these new aircraft carriers with our amazing team to provide the support that was required that day,” Robertson said.

While Regina celebrates their 10th anniversary, Saskatoon is right behind them as Oct. 15 marks 10 years for STARS in the community.

