Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP give update on James Smith Cree Nation investigation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 3:45 pm
Commanding Officer for the Saskatchewan RCMP, Rhonda Blackmore, will be giving an update regarding the James Smith Cree Nation investigation Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Saskatchewan RCMP noted that the investigation was ongoing.

Read more: Saskatchewan stabbing suspect’s February release to be investigated by parole board

The main suspect in the Saskatchewan stabbing spree, Myles Sanderson, died in police custody following a four-day manhunt. Ten people were killed on Sept. 4, while 18 others were wounded on James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

Trending Stories

Probes into Sanderson’s death are being conducted by the Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team, with no timelines given.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service also announced that two public inquests will begin next year regarding the deaths of Sanderson as well as the victims.

– with files from Sean Boynton

