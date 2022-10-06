Federal and provincial governments pledge $44 million for infrastructure projects

Send this page to someone via email

The federal and provincial governments will spend more than $44.6 million on Saskatchewan infrastructure projects in several communities.

On Thursday, Dominic LeBlanc, the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Don McMorris, Saskatchewan’s Government Relations Minister, announced the joint funding for 28 infrastructure projects across Saskatchewan.

Of the nearly 30 projects, one of the largest is in Meadow Lake.

Funding will go toward a recreational, cultural, and community gathering centre for city residents and surrounding communities. The centre will feature an NHL-sized ice surface, a pleasure rink, and a fieldhouse with concession stands, and an event hall will also be available to host community gatherings.

The specific amount that will be dedicated to the project was not announced.

Another area to receive a significant project sits just south of the Battelfords at the Mosquito Grizzly Bears Head Lean Man First Nation. A brand new interpretive cultural art gallery will be built and will provide an Indigenous Land, Language and Relational Healing Circle focused on Indigenous mental health and wellbeing.

Additionally, the Gallery will share the history and stories of residential schools and survivors and showcase art from First Nations artists from the surrounding communities.

Regina is also taking advantage of the funding, as YWCA Regina will build a dedicated healing space and ceremony lodge as part of its Centre for Women and Families project. The centre is meant to allow people using their services to access ceremony, elders, traditional knowledge, medicine and teachings.

“All Canadian families deserve to have access to modern, reliable services that improve their quality of life — and that is exactly what we are delivering,” LeBlanc said Thursday. “Working with our Saskatchewan partners, we will continue to build stronger communities across Saskatchewan.”

The Government of Canada is putting more than $25.4 million toward these 28 projects while the Government of Saskatchewan is contributing $19.2 million. Recipients are contributing more than $14.6 million to the projects.

“Local infrastructure initiatives will help maintain a healthy environment, improve the transportation network, and provide more cultural and recreation opportunities,” McMorris said.

“Together, we will build a stronger Saskatchewan that is home to a strong economy, strong communities, and strong families.”

