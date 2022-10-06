Menu

Crime

30-year-old Regina man faces charges following stolen vehicle, dangerous driving incident

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 1:11 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service has charged a 30-year-old man following a stolen vehicle and dangerous driving incident. File/Getty

The Regina Police Service (RPS) has charged a 30-year-old man following a stolen vehicle and dangerous driving incident.

On Tuesday at 12:12 a.m., police say they spotted a white Lincoln Town Car on 3rd Avenue North in operation with no lights on.

Read more: Regina man arrested after woman assaulted, security guard punched

“The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle, which had been reported stolen on September 29, 2022,” the RPS stated in a release. “Officers tried to get closer to confirm the license plate, but the vehicle sped away, disobeying a stop sign and exceeding the speed limit.”

The RPS said the officers pulled over and radioed the position of the fleeing vehicle. Another police unit spotted the same car stopped in an alley and observed the driver fleeing on foot.

“A canine team and patrol officers found a suspect a short distance away and the police service dog located a sweater and the keys of the stolen vehicle nearby,” said police.

Read more: Regina man charged with assault, forcible confinement of woman, child

The RPS charged Shawn Royal Parisian with operating a conveyance dangerous to the public and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Parisian was released on an undertaking to appear in provincial court on Nov. 17 at 9:30 a.m.

Regina ranks 4th in total crime rate according to Statistics Canada report – Aug 3, 2022
