Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina man arrested after woman assaulted, security guard punched

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 4:11 pm
Regina police car
A 53-year-old Regina man has been charged with robbery and assault. File/ Global News

A 53-year-old Regina man has been charged with robbery and assault after a woman was assaulted in a parking lot on the 1600 block of Albert Street.

On Sept. 30 at around 1 p.m., police received a report suggesting a woman was walking through the parking lot when she was approached by a man. The suspect asked her for money and when she refused, he assaulted her and stole items from her before fleeing, police say.

Shortly after that, police received another report of a man acting erratically at a business in the 2300 block of 12th Avenue. He punched a security guard at the business and fled on foot towards Victoria Park.

Trending Stories

Read more: Regina man charged with assault, forcible confinement of woman, child

The description of the man matched that of the suspect from the robbery. Police said they located him in Victoria Park and he was arrested and taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Dwayne Leroy Nayneecassum was charged with robbery and assault.

He made his first appearance in provincial court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagRegina News tagRegina Police tagRegina Police Service tagRegina Crime tagRegina assault tagrobbery Regina tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers