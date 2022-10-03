Regina man arrested after woman assaulted, security guard punched

Send this page to someone via email

A 53-year-old Regina man has been charged with robbery and assault after a woman was assaulted in a parking lot on the 1600 block of Albert Street.

On Sept. 30 at around 1 p.m., police received a report suggesting a woman was walking through the parking lot when she was approached by a man. The suspect asked her for money and when she refused, he assaulted her and stole items from her before fleeing, police say.

Shortly after that, police received another report of a man acting erratically at a business in the 2300 block of 12th Avenue. He punched a security guard at the business and fled on foot towards Victoria Park.

The description of the man matched that of the suspect from the robbery. Police said they located him in Victoria Park and he was arrested and taken into custody.

Dwayne Leroy Nayneecassum was charged with robbery and assault.

He made his first appearance in provincial court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.