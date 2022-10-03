Regina man charged with assault, forcible confinement of woman, child

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service was called to a restaurant Monday morning after a woman and child where dragged away by a man.

Police got the call of an assault around 5:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Albert Street North, and said the investigation led to a nearby apartment.

Officers said as they entered the woman requested help, and had injuries consistent with assault.

Police then learned that the man had conditions to have no contact with the woman, and that the man had threatened to further harm her if she called police.

The Regina man was charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

He was expected to make his first provincial court appearance Monday afternoon.