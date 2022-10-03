44-year-old Regina man charged following report of break and enter

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) charged a 44-year-old Regina man following a report of a break-and-enter incident.

Police were dispatched to a residence on the 4800 block of Anthony Place on Sept. 29 at approximately 3:05 a.m. for a report of a break and enter.

According to police, a man had gained access to a truck and used the garage door opener to enter the attached garage, where he took items. One of the residents confronted the man, who relinquished the items and fled.

“While en route to Anthony Place, police observed vehicles with items scattered around them,” stated police. “Police arrived, and during an area check, a call came in for a male suspect breaking into another vehicle just blocks away, on the 4500 block of Solie Crescent.”

Police say they arrested the man in the area of Solie Crescent and it was confirmed that the vehicle in front of the residence had been broken into. Police say a search of the man revealed identity documents taken from the vehicle.

“The male also had a full set of golf clubs, which were also determined to have been stolen from another vehicle,” stated police. “The male was charged, and stolen property was returned.”

Police charged Darryl Desjarlais with theft under $5,000, break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. Desjarlais makes his first appearance in provincial court on Monday at 2 p.m.

