Man trapped in vehicle after losing control of car in Toronto street race, police say

Emergency services are working to extricate a man from his car after he reportedly crashed over a barrier and into a tree on Wednesday night.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received reports of two cars racing in the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway near Grand Avenue at around 9:12 p.m.

Police said one driver lost control of his car and went over the barrier into a tree.

Officers told Global News the man was conscious and had called for help from his vehicle, but the extent of his injuries was unknown.

It was also unclear if the other race stopped at the scene.

Toronto police and firefighters were on the scene to assist.

