Crime

Police seek to identify driver of vehicle after apparent street racing incident leaves 1 dead

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 5:56 pm
Ontario Provincial Police are seeking to identify the driver and passenger of a vehicle after a fatal street racing incident left one person dead on Saturday. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police are seeking to identify the driver and passenger of a vehicle after a fatal street racing incident left one person dead on Saturday. OPP HSD / Twitter

Police are seeking to speak with the driver and occupants of a vehicle, after a collision on Highway 427 left one person dead.

In a video posted to Twitter Monday morning, Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision occurred on Saturday at around 7:20 p.m., along Highway 427 at Finch Avenue.

Schmidt said the vehicle rolled over after the driver lost control “in what appeared to have been a street racing incident.”

He said a 29-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to Schmidt, the vehicle that was allegedly racing with the vehicle that crashed and was “directly behind it” is described as a white Honda S2000 with a black top and gold-coloured wheels.

“This Honda stopped at the collision scene, and remained there along with about a dozen other sport-type vehicles that stopped at the scene of the crash but fled immediately upon seeing police arrival,” Schmidt said.

He said police are now seeking to speak with the driver of the Honda and the vehicle’s passenger.

“(The) family is obviously devastated by this horrific incident,” he said. “We need answers, and we need the driver to come forward. If you’re that driver, please call police.”

Schmidt also said if anyone knows the driver of that Honda, they should “do the right thing” and provide information to police or Crime Stoppers.

