Police seek to identify driver of vehicle after apparent street racing incident leaves 1 dead

Police are seeking to speak with the driver and occupants of a vehicle, after a collision on Highway 427 left one person dead.

In a video posted to Twitter Monday morning, Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision occurred on Saturday at around 7:20 p.m., along Highway 427 at Finch Avenue.

Schmidt said the vehicle rolled over after the driver lost control “in what appeared to have been a street racing incident.”

He said a 29-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to Schmidt, the vehicle that was allegedly racing with the vehicle that crashed and was “directly behind it” is described as a white Honda S2000 with a black top and gold-coloured wheels.

Fatal collision: #Hwy427 SB at Finch, 29 y/o driver ejected from vehicle and was pronounced deceased in hospital. Witnesses reported vehicle racing with another car prior to the crash. Witnesses or driver of second car asked to call #TorontoOPP 416-235-4981 investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/t2sABVUPmk — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 10, 2022

“This Honda stopped at the collision scene, and remained there along with about a dozen other sport-type vehicles that stopped at the scene of the crash but fled immediately upon seeing police arrival,” Schmidt said.

He said police are now seeking to speak with the driver of the Honda and the vehicle’s passenger.

Need assistance identifying the driver of this Honda S2000. Gold wheels, black top. Two occupants in the vehicle at the time of the fatal #StreetRacing incident on #Hwy427/Finch, April 9, 7:20pm.

Call #TorontoOPP 416-235-4981 or Crime stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) pic.twitter.com/caXw6ybuTr — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 11, 2022

“(The) family is obviously devastated by this horrific incident,” he said. “We need answers, and we need the driver to come forward. If you’re that driver, please call police.”

Schmidt also said if anyone knows the driver of that Honda, they should “do the right thing” and provide information to police or Crime Stoppers.