Langley man pleads guilty in 2020 family triple murder

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Langley, B.C. man has pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in the killing of a trio of family members two years ago.

Kia Ebrahimian entered the pleas in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday, according to the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Ebrahimian’s brother Befrin, 23, along with his mother Tatiana Bazuar, 50, and her partner Francesco Zangrilli, 46, were found dead by emergency crews responding to a fire at a home near 197 Street and Wakefield Drive on June 13, 2020.

1:31 Murder charges laid in relation to Langley triple homicide Murder charges laid in relation to Langley triple homicide – Jul 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

IHIT said Zangrilli was found in the back yard with fatal stab wounds, while Bazyar’s and Befrin’s bodies were later discovered inside the home.

Ebrahimian was arrested on July 10 and charged with the murders.

He is due back in court in December for sentencing.