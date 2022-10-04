Menu

Crime

Langley man pleads guilty in 2020 family triple murder

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 7:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Memorial for one of three found dead after Langley house fire' Memorial for one of three found dead after Langley house fire
Three weeks after an inferno at a house in Langley sparked a possible triple homicide investigation, one of three people found deceased after the suspicious fire was laid to rest Saturday. Julia Foy reports – Jul 4, 2020

A Langley, B.C. man has pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in the killing of a trio of family members two years ago.

Kia Ebrahimian entered the pleas in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday, according to the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Read more: Victim of possible triple-homicide Langley fire laid to rest

Ebrahimian’s brother Befrin, 23, along with his mother Tatiana Bazuar, 50, and her partner Francesco Zangrilli, 46, were found dead by emergency crews responding to a fire at a home near 197 Street and Wakefield Drive on June 13, 2020.

Click to play video: 'Murder charges laid in relation to Langley triple homicide' Murder charges laid in relation to Langley triple homicide
Murder charges laid in relation to Langley triple homicide – Jul 13, 2020

Read more: Langley man accused of killing sibling, mother and her boyfriend in house fire

IHIT said Zangrilli was found in the back yard with fatal stab wounds, while Bazyar’s and Befrin’s bodies were later discovered inside the home.

Ebrahimian was arrested on July 10 and charged with the murders.

He is due back in court in December for sentencing.

