Crime

Langley man accused of killing sibling, mother and her boyfriend in house fire

By Amy Judd & Gord Macdonald Global News
Memorial for one of three found dead after Langley house fire
Three weeks after an inferno at a house in Langley sparked a possible triple homicide investigation, one of three people found deceased after the suspicious fire was laid to rest Saturday. Julia Foy reports.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says a 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a June 13 house fire in Langley.

The accused is the son and sibling of the two of the people who died in the fire near 197 Street and Wakefield Drive.

Three people in total died in the fire.

They have been identified as 50-year-old Tatania Bazyar, 46-year-old Francesco Zangrilli and 23-year-old Mediya ‘Befrin’ Ebrahimian.

IHIT says all three people were victims of a homicide. Bazyar was the suspect’s mother and Zangrilli was her partner.

The suspect has been identified as Kia Ebrahimian. He was arrested on July 10 and has now been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

IHIT says the suspect was on scene at the time of the fire, and escaped uninjured.

IHIT says weekend Langley house fire could be triple homicide
IHIT says weekend Langley house fire could be triple homicide

Read more: Investigators say Langley house fire could be triple homicide

Mediya Ebrahimian, who went by the single name Befrin and the pronoun ‘them’, was laid to rest three weeks after the tragedy.

Friends remember Befrin as a bright, quiet, 23-year-old who loved to study and care for animals.

Befrin’s father says his ex-wife and her boyfriend were the other two victims of the fire. Another son was rescued from the burning home.

Read more: Victim of possible triple-homicide Langley fire laid to rest

 

