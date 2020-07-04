Victim of possible triple-homicide Langley fire laid to rest

Send this page to someone via email

Friends and family of one of the victims in deadly Langley house fire gathered to lay them to rest, Saturday.

Police are investigating the June 13 tragedy as a possible triple homicide.

Dyako Ebrahimian travelled to B.C. from Ontario to bury his 23-year-old child, who friends say now goes by the name single name Befrin, in a small service in Surrey.

“Befrin was the love of my life, to be completely honest,” Kiko Kung told Global News after the service.

“When we first met, he really changed how I viewed relationships, viewed friendships, viewed trust and understanding.

“It will be hard to come to terms with how I will never get a text message from him again, or get to hear his laugh and things like that. I have all these beautiful memories … but I thought we had 30, 40 years of good times to go.”

Ebrahimian said his ex-wife and her boyfriend were the other two victims of the fire, while his other son was rescued from the burning home.

“This really has broken me,” Ebrahimian told Global News.

“Nobody deserves to die like that. Hopefully they can find who did this tragedy, this crime.”

Ebrahimian said despite having little to no contact with his children in several years, he was made to feel immediately welcome by their group of friends when he arrived in B.C.

“They are just lovely people, amazing people. They didn’t let me be alone,” he said.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang confirmed Saturday that the three victims were members of the same family, and said he hoped to provide an update on the investigation “soon.”

Crews were called to 197 Street and Wakefield Drive around 5:30 p.m. the Saturday of the fire and arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Police later found a man’s body in the back yard, with injuries consistent with a homicide.

Two more bodies were found inside the home.

Ebrahimian said his other son is recovering, but still dealing with the emotional trauma of the tragedy.