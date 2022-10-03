Collision in Richmond, B.C. leaves motorcyclist dead

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle in Richmond, B.C., on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Russ Baker Way and Inglis Drive around 12:30 p.m. to the crash involving the motorbike and a “transport bus,” police said.

Images from the scene showed what appeared to be a private ambulance, labelled “event paramedics,” as one of the vehicles involved in the collision.

Police said the motorcycle rider died at the scene, while the operator of the other vehicle was unhurt.

Richmond RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is leading the case.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or with video shot at the scene is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.

