Canada

Collision in Richmond, B.C. leaves motorcyclist dead

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 11:47 pm
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Richmond on Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Richmond on Monday afternoon. Shane MacKichan

RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle in Richmond, B.C., on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Russ Baker Way and Inglis Drive around 12:30 p.m. to the crash involving the motorbike and a “transport bus,” police said.

Images from the scene showed what appeared to be a private ambulance, labelled “event paramedics,” as one of the vehicles involved in the collision.

Read more: Woman, 35, dies in North Okanagan motorcycle crash: RCMP

Police said the motorcycle rider died at the scene, while the operator of the other vehicle was unhurt.

Richmond RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is leading the case.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or with video shot at the scene is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.

