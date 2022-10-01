Woman, 35, dies in North Okanagan motorcycle crash: RCMP

A woman died in a motorcycle crash in the North Okanagan on Friday afternoon, say police.
According to the RCMP, the incident happened near Grindrod, along the 7100 block of Highway 97A, shortly after 5 p.m.
Police say the motorbike was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which claimed the life of the driver, a 35-year-old woman.
RCMP say the incident is still being investigated.
