Woman, 35, dies in North Okanagan motorcycle crash: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman died in a motorcycle crash in the North Okanagan on Friday afternoon, say police.

According to the RCMP, the incident happened near Grindrod, along the 7100 block of Highway 97A, shortly after 5 p.m.

Police say the motorbike was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which claimed the life of the driver, a 35-year-old woman.

RCMP say the incident is still being investigated.

2:01 Safety concerns at Vancouver intersection where pedestrian killed by charter bus Safety concerns at Vancouver intersection where pedestrian killed by charter bus