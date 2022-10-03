Kelowna, B.C. purse snatcher who targeted elderly women apprehended: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

An accused purse snatcher who targeted three elderly Kelowna, B.C., women in succession had his crime spree cut short, RCMP said.

“This individual waited to prey on some of our community’s senior members while they were alone, going about their daily lives,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a press release.

The first attack was Sept. 29, when a 76-year-old woman reported her purse had been stolen from her shopping cart while unloading groceries in the parking lot in the 1900 block of Kane Road.

2:25 Eviction hearing pushed to next year for notorious problem house Eviction hearing pushed to next year for notorious problem house – Sep 2, 2022

RCMP said surveillance video was available and it showed the man allegedly responsible for the theft.

Story continues below advertisement

Then on Oct. 1, Mounties received a call from an 83-year-old woman reporting her purse had been stolen as she was walking home from the grocery store along Drysdale Boulevard.

“An unknown male grabbed her purse which was sitting on top of her grocery bag and ran away,” RCMP said.

On Oct. 2, Kelowna RCMP said they received a call from a 67-year-old woman reporting she had her purse stolen in the 2200 block of Baron Road while loading groceries into her vehicle.

“An unknown man walked up, grabbed her purse, and ran away. The victim attempted to chase the man but he managed to elude her,” RCMP said.

All three victims described the alleged thief as a man, in his 20s who was thin, medium height, and wearing a reddish sweater, and used a grey pickup truck to flee the scene.

Using the description, Mounties identified a 27-year-old male Kelowna resident whom police believe is responsible for all three offences.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera said Mounties tracked him down quickly, and he has been arrested and is facing several charges including theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

Advertisement