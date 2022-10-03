Mounties make arrest after Kelowna store manager holds break-and-enter suspect

Send this page to someone via email

A Lower Mainland man whose name shows up on 220 police files for everything from shoplifting to assault was arrested Monday morning, when a Kelowna business manager confronted him.

Kelowna Mounties said it was around 5:36 a.m. when the manager for a store located in the 1900 block of Bredin Road called to report there was a man breaking into the business yard.

When police got there, they found the manager, who had confined an alleged intruder in the fenced-in space.

“The suspect had fled on foot but front-line officers were able to quickly locate him in a rear parking lot of the business,” RCMP said.

“The suspect 27-year-old male, who is well known to police and is originally from the Lower Mainland, was arrested for break and enter and transported to cells where he will be held for a court appearance later today.”

Police recovered two wagons with company property stickers which had been forced through a hole cut in the fence, along with several tools.

The suspect is listed on 220 police files including shoplifting, theft of vehicle, causing a disturbance and assault. He has been convicted 33 times since 2017.

“If not for the quick actions of the store manager and response from our front line officers this individual would still be at large in our community” Const. Mike Della-Paolera with the RCMP said.