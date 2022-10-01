Statue of Dale Hawerchuk to be unveiled before Jets preseason game Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets are honouring local hockey legend, Dale Hawerchuk with the unveiling of a new statue on Saturday.

It will be unveiled at True North Square at 5:15 p.m., prior to the Jets’ preseason game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Hawerchuk, a Hockey Hall of Fame player, and the Jets’ first-overall selection in the 1981 NHL Entry Draft, died of stomach cancer in August 2020 at 57 years old.

His wife Crystal will speak at the unveiling, as will other notable figures from around the hockey world, including former Jet and current league executive Kris King, hall of famer Paul Coffey, Jets alumni Dave Ellett and Scott Arniel (now an assistant coach with the team), and current Jets star Mark Scheifele.

Other former Jets expected to be in attendance include Randy Carlyle, Serge Savard, Dave Babych, Paul MacLean, Laurie Boschman, Lucien DeBlois, Jim Kyte, Tim Watters, Brian Mullen, Ray Neufeld, Jimmy Mann, Randy Gilhen and Jordy Douglas.

True North Square will also serve as the site of a celebration of Hawerchuk’s legacy following the unveiling.

Graham Avenue between Carlton Street and Donald Street — now known as Honourary Dale Hawerchuk Way — will be closed for the festivities, as will Hargrave Street north of St. Mary Avenue and south of Portage Avenue.

Global News will be live streaming the event.