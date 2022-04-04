Former Jet Ellett ‘honoured’ to support late teammate Hawerchuk’s charity

He scored one of the most memorable goals in Winnipeg hockey history, but former Jet Dave Ellett says his late friend and teammate Dale Hawerchuk was the real heart and soul of the team.

Ellett, who wore Jets colours from 1984 to 1990 and is known for his overtime heroics in the 1990 playoffs, is back in Winnipeg to honour Hawerchuk on what would have been the Hall of Famer’s 59th birthday.

Hawerchuk died of stomach cancer in 2020, and is being recognized with a new display in Winnipeg’s True North Square. A giant red goal light, wrapped in Hawerchuk’s iconic #10 jersey, was installed Monday as part of a promotion by Budweiser, which includes a $20,000 donation to the Hawerchuk Strong charity.

Story continues below advertisement

“With Dale being one of my best friends and former teammates, … it was an honour (to appear on his behalf) and obviously I accepted,” Ellett told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“I’m looking forward to the next three days being here in Winnipeg, being part of the red-light program, and (supporting Hawerchuk Strong), which is something the family put together as a celebration of Dale’s life and his legacy of giving back to charity.”

Ellett said he arrived at training camp in Winnipeg as a nervous 20-year-old, and Hawerchuk quickly took him under his wing.

“I think he recognized the value I might bring to the team,” he said.

“For me, it just calmed me down a little bit and just made me feel like the best player on the team actually cares about me — I’m glad to be here and I want to be part of it.”

Read more: Winnipeg Jets roll out extensive plans to honour late Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk

Happy birthday Dad… we miss and love you. @HawerchukStrong #59 pic.twitter.com/fb5HdjVqvR — Eric Hawerchuk (@EricHawerchuk) April 4, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Hawerchuk was beloved in Winnipeg, not only for his on-ice prowess, but for the way he integrated himself into the local community — something Ellett said is one of Winnipeg’s strengths as a hockey market.

“It was a special time for me, very unique. I don’t think many other hockey markets have the closeness — the situation where the players feel so close and part of the community,” he said.

“When I got here, there were a number of players that played on the Jets that lived here year-round — Dale being one of them — and I eventually ended up buying a home here, staying here year-round and becoming part of the community.

“I always tell people what’s on the licence plates, ‘Friendly Manitoba,’ is there for a reason.”

Ellett’s NHL career ended in the 1999-2000 season with the St. Louis Blues after stints in Toronto, Boston and New Jersey, but he said he’s happy to be back where it began — and he’s looking forward to seeing the red light shining downtown every time the Jets score in their Wednesday game against the Detroit Red Wings.

“Hopefully that presence being there — what Dale’s meant to this organization — that light’s going to go off plenty of times Wednesday,” he said.

1:20 Fans reflect on Dale Hawerchuk’s legacy Fans reflect on Dale Hawerchuk’s legacy – Aug 19, 2020