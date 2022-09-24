Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

‘It’s not safe to travel:’ Cape Breton getting hit hard by Fiona

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 7:26 am
Click to play video: 'Maritimers brace for hurricane Fiona’s landfall in Canada' Maritimers brace for hurricane Fiona’s landfall in Canada
Hurricane Fiona is bearing down on Nova Scotia and is expected to make landfall on Saturday. Right now, it has the strength and potential to become one of Canada’s worst storms in history. Ross Lord takes a look at the preparations being made as people brace for the hurricane’s arrival.

A state of local emergency was declared in Cape Breton Regional Municipality early Saturday morning as a powerful storm continues to lash the island, causing widespread power outage, road closures, and structural damage.

Post-tropical storm Fiona arrived in Nova Scotia in the early hours, and is expected to pass through Cape Breton throughout the morning before reaching Quebec Lower North Shore and Southeastern Labrador by late evening.

Read more: Fiona makes landfall in Nova Scotia, leaving path of destruction

CBRM said the state of emergency means residents should shelter in place.

The Canadian Red Cross has a shelter in operation at Centre 200. More comfort centres around the municipality will be announced, but will only open when travel is declared safe by officials.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is currently not safe to travel. Downed power lines and trees are a significant hazard. Please remain sheltered,” the municipality said.

Trending Stories

The Canso Causeway, which is the only entry and exit point to the island, remains open but was closed to high-sided vehicles just before 8 a.m.

Damage is widespread in Sydney, N,S, View image in full screen
Damage is widespread in Sydney, N,S,. Anthony Farnell/Global News

— with a file from The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
hurricane taghurricane fiona tagCape Breton Regional Municipality tagFiona tagpost-tropical storm fiona tagFiona Cape Breton tagFiona state of emergency tagFiona Sydney NS tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers