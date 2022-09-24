‘It’s not safe to travel:’ Cape Breton getting hit hard by Fiona

A state of local emergency was declared in Cape Breton Regional Municipality early Saturday morning as a powerful storm continues to lash the island, causing widespread power outage, road closures, and structural damage.
Post-tropical storm Fiona arrived in Nova Scotia in the early hours, and is expected to pass through Cape Breton throughout the morning before reaching Quebec Lower North Shore and Southeastern Labrador by late evening.
CBRM said the state of emergency means residents should shelter in place.
“If shelter has failed, call 911 for evacuation,” the notice to residents read.
The Canadian Red Cross has a shelter in operation at Centre 200. More comfort centres around the municipality will be announced, but will only open when travel is declared safe by officials.
“It is currently not safe to travel. Downed power lines and trees are a significant hazard. Please remain sheltered,” the municipality said.
The Canso Causeway, which is the only entry and exit point to the island, remains open but was closed to high-sided vehicles just before 8 a.m.
— with a file from The Canadian Press
