‘It’s not safe to travel:’ Cape Breton getting hit hard by Fiona

Send this page to someone via email

A state of local emergency was declared in Cape Breton Regional Municipality early Saturday morning as a powerful storm continues to lash the island, causing widespread power outage, road closures, and structural damage.

Post-tropical storm Fiona arrived in Nova Scotia in the early hours, and is expected to pass through Cape Breton throughout the morning before reaching Quebec Lower North Shore and Southeastern Labrador by late evening.

CBRM said the state of emergency means residents should shelter in place.

“If shelter has failed, call 911 for evacuation,” the notice to residents read. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "If shelter has failed, call 911 for evacuation," the notice to residents read.

The Canadian Red Cross has a shelter in operation at Centre 200. More comfort centres around the municipality will be announced, but will only open when travel is declared safe by officials.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is currently not safe to travel. Downed power lines and trees are a significant hazard. Please remain sheltered,” the municipality said.

Trees uprooted, roofing on the sidewalks, power lines down and transformer fluid in the streets. Good morning from Sydney, NS. #Fiona pic.twitter.com/zi2V4ACP9V — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) September 24, 2022

The Canso Causeway, which is the only entry and exit point to the island, remains open but was closed to high-sided vehicles just before 8 a.m.

View image in full screen Damage is widespread in Sydney, N,S,. Anthony Farnell/Global News

— with a file from The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement