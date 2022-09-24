Fiona makes landfall in Nova Scotia, leaving path of destruction

Send this page to someone via email

Post-tropical storm Fiona has made landfall in Nova Scotia, bringing severe wind, downing trees and leaving hundreds of thousands without power.

In an update shortly before 6 a.m., the Canadian Hurricane Centre said the storm made landfall early Saturday morning over eastern Guysborough County.

“This storm continues to produce severe winds and heavy rainfall,” the centre said.

Strongest winds yet blowing through the Sydney waterfront. Easily 140km/h in gusts. #Fiona pic.twitter.com/oYVvNqxVsx — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) September 24, 2022

Shortly after 7 a.m., the hard-hit Cape Breton Regional Municipality declared a local state of emergency, “amid widespread power outage, road closures, displaced residents and structural damage.”

Residents in Cape Breton Regional Municipality are asked to shelter in place and call 911 for evacuation if their shelter has failed. A Red Cross shelter is also in operation at Centre 200 in Sydney.

The municipality said comfort centres will open when local travel is declared safe by officials.

“It is currently not safe to travel. Downed power lines and trees are a significant hazard. Please remain sheltered,” it said.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor and Council have declared a State of Local Emergency amid widespread power outage, road closures, displaced residents and structural damage as Hurricane Fiona impacts the region. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/zvkLQx7uqO — CBRM (@CBRMGov) September 24, 2022

According to the Canadian Hurricane Centre, widespread gusts of 90 to 120 km/h have been reported so far over Nova Scotia, P.E.I., Iles-de-la-Madelaine, and southwestern Newfoundland. Peak gusts of 161 km/h were reported over Beaver Island, N.S.

The centre also said rainfall amounts have reached 75 to 125 millimetres over parts of eastern mainland Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

“There continues to be high likelihood of storm surge for parts of Nova Scotia, the Gulf of St. Lawrence, and western Newfoundland,” it said.

Huge tree down here at the corner of Ogilvie and Young. The section of sidewalk is also destroyed pic.twitter.com/N5Z7i5H0aE — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) September 24, 2022

The centre also tweeted that the storm has an unofficial recorded pressure of 931.6 at Hart Island, making Fiona the lowest pressured land-falling storm on record in Canada.

On P.E.I., Charlottetown Police tweeted Saturday morning that “conditions are like nothing we’ve ever seen.”

“We are logging reports of downed trees and wires but will only be responding to emergency calls,” it said.

Conditions are like nothing we’ve ever seen. We are logging reports of downed trees and wires but will only be responding to emergency calls. -Dispatcher Kelly ☎️ pic.twitter.com/gX7YPTPDSN — Charlottetown Police (@ChtownPolice) September 24, 2022

The storm has knocked out power to more than 500,000 customers in the Maritimes, with most of the damage reported in eastern Nova Scotia, across P.E.I. and Cape Breton.

According to the Nova Scotia Power outage map, there are more than 2,000 active outages across the province, leaving more than 410,000 customers without power as of 7 a.m.

Trees are down across the street from my hotel in Charlottetown. The winds blowing down the street are incredible. I've heard from the manager that there has been some flooding on one of the adjacent streets. pic.twitter.com/AIAkAYBuTO — Silas Brown (@silasjvbrown) September 24, 2022

Nova Scotia Power has previously said that it will likely take some time to restore power to affected customers. On Friday, NSP storm lead Matt Drover said the utility will have 800 people in the field and hundreds more behind the scenes to help with power restoration.

Saturday morning, NSP said crews are coming in from New Brunswick, Maine and Quebec were arriving to support power restoration efforts.

Today we welcomed crews from New Brunswick, Maine and Quebec that are supporting our storm restoration efforts. A big thank you to everyone that’s joining our team! #NSStorm pic.twitter.com/fMNw1Sivtw — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) September 23, 2022

As of 7 a.m., there were more than 82,000 Maritime Electric customers on P.E.I. without power, out of the 86,000 served by the utility company. NB Power also reported more than 44,000 customers without power.

— with files from The Canadian Press

