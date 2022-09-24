Ocean swallows homes as Fiona batters Port aux Basques, N.L., residents say

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., have taken to social media to share images of their homes crumpling into the ocean as post-tropical storm Fiona batters the region.

The storm made landfall early Saturday morning, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake and slamming the region with severe wind and heavy rain. Hundreds of thousands have been left without power in eastern Canada.

Port aux Basques is under a “state of emergency,” the Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP shared in a tweet just after 10 a.m. ET.

“First responders are dealing with multiple electrical fires, residential flooding and washouts,” the tweet read.

“Residents are asked to obey evacuation orders and to find a safe place to weather the storm.”

The town’s mayor, Brian Button, confirmed to The Canadian Press that some houses have been washed away amid high winds and surging seas.

Story continues below advertisement

In a post shared to Facebook, at least one home can be seen floating away in the flooded waters.

“My heart is so broken for everyone in Port Aux Basques right now,” wrote Amanda Kirkpatrick, who posted the photo.

Wreckhouse Press, an independent community newspaper and book publisher in Newfoundland, also shared multiple images of the destruction.

A home can be seen teetering on the edge of a small cliff in an image the newspaper described as “the view from (their) office window right now.” The image was posted at 7:24 a.m. ET.

Story continues below advertisement

Another user shared an image on Twitter of a home with half of the land below it washed away into the ocean.

A 2 storey apartment building has been swept away. There is a large amount of gasoline or fuel oil on the streets of #PortauxBasques #nlwx #HurricaneFiona pic.twitter.com/gRKaOh62iW — Rosalyn Roy (@Tygerlylly) September 24, 2022

Near Port aux Basques, residents of the town of Burnt Islands shared similar images of destruction. One Twitter user shared a number of images where structures can be seen floating away in open water — one of which he described as his “family shed.”

More images being shared from family of the devastation in Burnt Islands. The shed with the green door and sign is our family shed 😔. Please stay safe everyone, listen to officials and get to higher ground! #nlwx #Fiona pic.twitter.com/3kPhHrF3ZU — Michael King (@MikeKingNL) September 24, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Burnt Islands declared a State of Emergency on Saturday morning on their Facebook page, urging residents to stay in their homes unless they’re in danger.

“Please do not be out on the roads as they are unsafe at this time,” the post reads.

“If you have an emergency or need assistance, please call the fire department pagers at 698 3000 or call the town office.”