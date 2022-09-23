OPP searching for 11-year-old boy reported missing in Hwy 407, Mississauga Road area

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for an 11-year-old boy, reported missing near the Brampton and Mississauga border on Thursday.

Police said officers are searching for Ryker Gunn, who got out of a vehicle in the Highway 407 and Mississauga Road area Thursday afternoon.

In a video posted to Twitter on Friday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said Gunn is four-feet-seven-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Schmidt said the boy was last seen on the north side of the highway at around 2:40 p.m.

Schmidt said OPP has both ground and air search teams in the area.

“This child could have wandered really anywhere at this point,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said anyone who works or lives in the area should keep an eye out for the boy.

“There is a possibility he may have wandered into a property, he could be hiding under a vehicle, he could be anywhere on (your) property and we need your assistance,” he said.

Schmidt said the child was wearing black sweatpants, a black shirt, a red jacket and black and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.