Man taken to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Brampton: police

One man has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., police say.
In a tweet Friday, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Bovaird Drive East and Kennedy Road North area, at around 1:22 p.m.
Police initially said two pedestrians had been struck, but in an update just before 2:30 p.m., officers said only one pedestrian was involved.
According to police, the man was taken to a trauma centre via an air ambulance.
Officers said the driver of the vehicle, a woman, was taken to a local hospital.
Police said road closures are in effect in the area.
