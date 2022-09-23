Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man taken to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Brampton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 2:18 pm
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

One man has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., police say.

In a tweet Friday, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Bovaird Drive East and Kennedy Road North area, at around 1:22 p.m.

Read more: Shocking video shows Peel police trying to stop alleged impaired driver

Police initially said two pedestrians had been struck, but in an update just before 2:30 p.m., officers said only one pedestrian was involved.

According to police, the man was taken to a trauma centre via an air ambulance.

Trending Stories

Officers said the driver of the vehicle, a woman, was taken to a local hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said road closures are in effect in the area.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagBrampton tagPedestrian Struck tagPRP tagPedestrian Struck Brampton tagBovaird Drive East tagKennedy Road North tagbrampton pedestrians struck tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers