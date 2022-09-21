COVID-19: Peterborough records 100th death since pandemic declared; active cases surge

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 death total within Peterborough Public Health’s jurisdiction reached 100, according to an update from the regional health unit on Wednesday afternoon.

The 100th death was a man in his 90s who was vaccinated, according to the health unit. It’s one more death reported since the health unit’s last update on Sept 14.

The health unit reported the first confirmed COVID-19 death on April 12, 2020. The victim was later identified as Dr. George Dimitroff, 68, a retired psychologist with the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board.

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

Community risk index: For the third-straight week at “moderate risk.” Factors changing from “moderate” to “high” were hospitalizations and rapid antigen test count. All other factors remained unchanged this week compared with the Sept. 14 update.

View image in full screen Community Risk Index for COVID-19 on Sept. 21, 2022. Peterborough Public Health

New PCR-confirmed cases: 143 since the Sept. 14 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 358 — up from 280 reported on Sept. 14 and 263 reported on Sept. 7. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 8,827 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Sept. 20 reported 20 inpatients. There were a record-high 40 inpatients reported on April 22. The health unit reports 410 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — seven more since the Sept. 14 update. There have been 47 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Aug. 24. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: The 8,369 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 94.8 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. New outbreaks declared since the Sept. 14 update:

Extendicare Peterborough long-term care home: Declared Sept. 21

long-term care home: Declared Sept. 21 Princess Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 21

in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 21 Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Sept. 20 on the B4 inpatient unit

Other active outbreaks:

Chartwell Jackson Creek Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 12

in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 12 Royal Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 12

in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 12 St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 12

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 12 Canterbury Gardens retirement home in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 6

retirement home in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 6 Empress Gardens retirement residence in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 25

Outbreaks declared over:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Aug. 24 on C1 unit (psychogeriatric assessment inpatient rooms). The outbreak was lifted on Sept. 20.

The health unit has reported 184 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 370,017 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered — 462 more doses since the Sept. 14 update.

Eligible residents: 84 per cent have one dose, 81 per cent have two doses, 55 per cent have three doses and 20 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 70+): 100 per cent have two doses, 94 per cent have three doses, 63 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose, 90 per cent have two doses, 65 per cent have three doses and 24 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18-69): 88 per cent have one dose, 86 per cent have two doses, 57 per cent have three doses and 13 per cent have four doses.

Youth (age 12-17): 79 per cent have one dose, 75 per cent have two doses and 19 per cent have three doses.

Children (ages 5-11): 48 per cent have one dose and 36 per cent have two doses and two per cent have three doses.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.

