Coronavirus: Health unit reports first COVID-19 death in Peterborough

A man in his 60s is the first death related to the novel coronavirus pandemic in Peterborough, the region’s health unit reported Sunday afternoon.

According to Peterborough Public Health, the man died at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Sunday. The health unit says the patient acquired COVID-19 through a travel exposure. The regional health unit represents Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

“Losing a loved one is among the most tragic things anyone can experience, and our thoughts go out to this resident’s family and friends at this difficult time,” said Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, the health unit’s medical officer of health.

“This tragic passing in our community reminds all of us that we must take decisive action to stay home as much as possible. By doing so, we will reduce the risk of transmission to those in our community who are vulnerable and slow the spread of COVID-19 to save lives.”

Peterborough Public Health is reporting the area's first death related to COVID-19. We extend our deepest condolences to the family. https://t.co/0pGYng8U7B — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) April 12, 2020

The health unit did not state how long the man had been hospitalized. PRHC on Thursday reported that three people with COVID-19 were in the intensive care unit and 24 patients showing symptoms were in hospital awaiting test results. Another three staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 in one hospital unit but were at home in self-isolation.

“On behalf of our entire team at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the patient’s family at this difficult time,” said Dr. Peter McLaughlin, hospital president & CEO. “The health-care professionals at PRHC provide care for patients with respiratory illness every day, and they have the training and knowledge necessary to care for patients with COVID-19. These are extraordinary times for our community, our country and the world.

“We will continue to take strong measures at PRHC to protect our patients, staff and community.

"Please continue to be safe, be calm and be kind to each other. We are in this together."

The health unit reported Sunday there were now 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction, one more than was reported Saturday.

Of 1,303 people tested for COVID-19, 968 are confirmed negative and 283 remain under investigation. There were now 20 resolved cases.

COVID-19 outbreaks remain in effect at PRHC, and two long-term care facilities in the city: Riverview Manor and St. Joseph’s at Fleming.

The health unit reminds area residents to continue to practise physical distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They also must stay home if sick or in self-isolation for 14 days if returning to Canada from abroad.

“We also ask people not to travel to their cottages or secondary residences which could increase the spread the virus to smaller communities,” the health unit stated. “It is strongly recommended that residents stay home as much as possible, only making trips for essential reasons such as groceries, medications, healthcare, or exercise alone, with a pet or with someone from their household.

People with health-related questions about COVID-19 are encouraged to call Peterborough Public Health at 705-743-1000 or email covid19@peterboroughpublichealth.ca. Residents can also take the online self-assessment.