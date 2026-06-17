Manitoba funding new social work positions in Winnipeg emergency departments

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More help is on the way for people who show up at Winnipeg emergency departments seeking mental health or social supports.

The Manitoba government is adding eight more social worker positions in four emergency departments and urgent care centres at a cost of $1.2 million a year.

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Currently, the Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre is the only hospital that has social workers in its emergency department.

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara say these staff help doctors and nurses by doing safety assessments and providing support and care.

The union for the social workers says more jobs are good news but that more needs to be done.

The Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals says help is needed for patients once they leave the hospital and are back in the community.