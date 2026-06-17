Critics call for more frontline overdose supports as responses cause resource strain

Calls are mounting in Saskatchewan to increase overdose-related emergency supports for frontline workers in the battle against opioid-related overdoses, as emergency responses to drug calls continue to climb.

The province is following the same trend as the rest of Canada, with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service reporting a 32 per cent drop in deaths when comparing January 1 to May 31 of 2026 to the year prior, and federal data reporting an increase in the number of overdose calls emergency crews are responding to.

Emergency medical services responded to 1,707 opioid overdose calls in Saskatchewan in 2025, according to data collected by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). That figure increased by more than 550 calls compared to the year prior.

Last year saw the highest number of opioid-related overdose calls in the province in recent years, the public health data says.

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PHAC figures for emergency calls in 2026 are not yet available.

Saskatchewan NDP MLA Leroy Laliberte, who represents the riding of Athabasca, is demanding Premier Scott Moe and his government step in to provide emergency funding.

“We know emergency responders are being called out day and night. We know firefighters, paramedics, nurses and health-care workers are being pushed to their limits. And we know people are overdosing on our streets at a rate we have never seen before,” Laliberte told reporters in Saskatoon Wednesday.

Despite all those efforts, he said those services are not able to keep up with demand – adding workers are overworked and exhausted.

“I think the province needs to say that this is a crisis that we’re battling with now to validate community members,” Laliberte said.

In a statement to Global News, the province responded to Laliberte’s claims, saying in part “The Government of Saskatchewan is concerned about the number of overdoses in Saskatoon, and across the province, and the impact they are having on individuals, families and communities. The Ministry of Health is continually monitoring the overdose situation in Saskatoon, and throughout the province, and remains committed to finding solutions to address this complex issue with our partners.”

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The statement went on to highlight the addition of 370 new treatment spaces, as well as a list of new or expanded programs designed to assist in the fight against addictions. Some of those included, the Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine Clinic in Saskatoon, the Overdose Outreach Team in Saskatoon, the Take Home Naloxone Kit Program, and the provincewide Drug Alerts program.

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The MLA was joined by Jay Protz, president of IAFF Saskatoon Firefighters Local 80.

Protz said the increasing number of overdose calls is impacting the mental health of Saskatoon firefighters.

“We are the safety net for our community, but that net is fraying. We are responding to an unprecedented wave of overdose calls that demand more time, more specialized equipment, and more emotional toll than ever before,” said Protz.

He said staffing and resources at Saskatoon Fire have not kept pace with the number of overdoses they are responding to.

“Social work is not our realm of expertise, yet here we are providing some of that,” Protz said, noting that the fire service is “always going to show up” regardless of the reason for the call.

Saskatoon Fire Chief Doug Wegren responded in a statement:

“The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to fewer overdose calls in May compared to April 2026. Although April’s numbers exceeded the spike seen in March 2025, the current situation differs in several important ways. In March 2025, firefighters were managing a high volume of patient transports to hospital, prompting a request for support from the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre. At that time, a specific combination of drugs reduced the effectiveness of Naloxone, requiring frequent advanced interventions such as CPR, assisted breathing with oxygen, and multiple doses of Naloxone.

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In contrast, Naloxone is currently effective and widely available to the public, which has contributed to a reduction in firefighter-assisted transports to hospital for overdoses. Saskatoon Fire Department Primary Care Paramedics continue to respond to and treat overdose patients, and the department is closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with health-care partners. At this time, there has been no need to request activation of the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre.”

2:01 Saskatoon firefighters’ union says overdose crisis stretching resources thin

The overdose crisis is affecting Regina as well, with the city in the midst of an active overdose alert – which was issued by the health ministry last week.

Regina Fire and Protective Services Deputy Chief Gord Hewitt said his crews are also responding to an above-average number of overdoses and are trending towards a record-breaking year.

“We’re managing and we’re getting through it,” Hewitt told Global News.

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“There’s no doubt that on days where the numbers spike to up to 20 or more overdoses that it does stretch resources thin.”

The deputy chief said he has seen a difference in the calls crews are responding to since the inception of the preventative overdose outreach team in Regina.

This team responds to overdose calls and tries to connect people who are struggling with addiction to resources. Hewitt said the group has made more than 900 connections since it was formed three years ago and has successfully helped some people.