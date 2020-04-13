‘Distinguished’ retired Peterborough school board psychologist George Dimitroff dies of coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough-area Catholic school board is mourning the loss of a former psychologist who has been reported as the city’s first novel coronavirus-related death.

On Monday, the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board said retired board psychologist Dr. George Dimitroff, 68, died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

On Sunday, Peterborough Public Health reported that a man in his 60s had died at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, the first COVID-19-related death in the health unit’s jurisdiction, which includes Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. As of Sunday evening, there were 52 confirmed cases in the area.

The school board said Dimitroff spent 27 years as its psychologist, the first person to serve that role at a system level. He retired in August 2012.

Story continues below advertisement

Board director of education Michael Nasello said Dimitroff was “highly regarded” in his field and dedicated his career to supporting the mental health and well-being of staff, students and school communities.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“In his position, George Dimitroff was called upon to bring a sense of calm and understanding as he helped the board and schools navigate challenging times throughout his distinguished career at the board,” Nasello said.

“He will be dearly missed by former colleagues and many in our board community. The board offers its prayers to Dr. Dimitroff’s family. We join our prayers for the repose of his soul and for comfort and condolences to his entire family.”

Board superintendent Joan Carragher said Dimitroff always brought a strong sense of care and compassion to his work.

“One of the last duties George performed before he retired was supporting a school community through the tragic loss of one of their very young students,” said Carragher. “George went to the school every day to ensure the students and staff had the support they needed to manage this profound loss. We relied on George’s professionalism, knowledge and skills to support many students and staff over his 27 years with our board.”

Condolences have also been pouring in on social media from friends and colleagues of Dimitroff, who was also well-known for his passion for photography. He was actively involved in the Peterborough Photographic Society and Peterborough’s SPARK Photo Festival and had his own online gallery.

Story continues below advertisement

Herb Wiseman, a former colleague in neurological psychology at York University, said he shared a love of photography with Dimitroff, a husband and father of three.

“Knowing somebody who has died makes the whole thing more real,” he posted online. “So let’s be careful out there.”

Lisa Jackson, a friend and neighbour, said Dimitroff was a “kind, sweet, man” whose photos of her son will always be cherished.

“The world is a sadder place without this incredible man. Tweet This

“This has hit home right in our backyard.”

Former Peterborough city councillor Patti Petters said Dimitroff was a close friend and that her “voice of reason has left this Earth.”

“COVID-19 has taken a perfect human being,” she said.