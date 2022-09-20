Man charged after spree of Toronto robberies dating back to spring, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man in Toronto has been arrested following several robberies, police say.

Investigators have charged one man with a range of offences relating to alleged robberies carried out between March and September.

Toronto police said the first incident took place on March 14 in the area of Danforth and Birchmount roads.

Police alleged that two masked men tried to enter a jewelry store, forcing a locked door. One was allegedly armed with a shotgun, the other with a hatchet.

The men proceeded to smash display cases and take their content, according to police.

After an altercation with an employee and encountering a locked door, police said the men fled through the back door.

Months later, on Sept. 5, police said another robbery was reported, this time in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Strachan Avenue area.

Toronto police said a man went to a ticket booth where two employees were counting cash and, armed with a revolver, demanded cash.

He took a quantity of money and fled the scene, police said.

Investigators said they believe it was the same man involved in the jewelry store robbery. Police alleged he was involved in five other robberies.

Toronto police announced that officers arrested Carlton Matsinde, 25.

He was charged with multiple offences, including robbery with a firearm, two counts of disguise with intent and one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police said they believe he was also responsible a robbery at a nail salon in the Pape and Danforth area in July.

Police alleged he robbed two gas stations and a coffee shop in August. In September, it is alleged he robbed a convenience store.

Police are still searching for the second suspect in relation to March’s jewelry store robbery.

Matsinde was originally arrested at the beginning of September, police said. Additional charges were laid on Monday, Sept. 19.