Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 dogs stolen at knifepoint in Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas area: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 6:38 am
Black Scottish Terrier named Yurield. View image in full screen
Black Scottish Terrier named Yurield. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say two dogs that were stolen at knifepoint in the city’s Yonge-Dundas area last week have not been located.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, police appealed for information on the robbery they said occurred on Sept. 1 at around 11 p.m.

Police said two dogs were being walked in the area of Yonge and Dundas streets when the victim was approached by a man and a woman.

The man then pulled out a knife and took the victim’s dogs, police said.

Read more: Man with knife carjacks victim in Mississauga driveway: police

One of the dogs is a golden brown Shih Tzu named Mari that was in a stroller, while the second is a black Scottish Terrier named Yurield.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police added that the dogs require special food and medication because of allergies.

Police said the male suspect was described as 25 years old with black hair and was wearing a baseball hat.

The female suspect was described as being in her 30s with brown hair and was wearing a light green long-sleeve shirt and sweat pants.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Brown Shih Tzu named Mari. View image in full screen
Brown Shih Tzu named Mari. Handout / Toronto Police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagToronto robbery tagstolen dogs tagYonge and Dundas tagYonge-Dundas tagStolen Dogs Toronto tagYonge and Dundas robbery tagYonge-Dundas robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers