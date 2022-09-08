2 dogs stolen at knifepoint in Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas area: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two dogs that were stolen at knifepoint in the city’s Yonge-Dundas area last week have not been located.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, police appealed for information on the robbery they said occurred on Sept. 1 at around 11 p.m.

Police said two dogs were being walked in the area of Yonge and Dundas streets when the victim was approached by a man and a woman.

The man then pulled out a knife and took the victim’s dogs, police said.

One of the dogs is a golden brown Shih Tzu named Mari that was in a stroller, while the second is a black Scottish Terrier named Yurield.

Toronto police added that the dogs require special food and medication because of allergies.

Police said the male suspect was described as 25 years old with black hair and was wearing a baseball hat.

The female suspect was described as being in her 30s with brown hair and was wearing a light green long-sleeve shirt and sweat pants.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

View image in full screen Brown Shih Tzu named Mari. Handout / Toronto Police