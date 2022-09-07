Man with knife carjacks victim in Mississauga driveway: police

A man with a knife carjacked a victim in a residential driveway in Mississauga on Tuesday, police say.
Peel Regional Police said officers responded to the area of Thomas Street and McFarren Boulevard at 9:17 p.m.
Police allege a man with a knife stole a white Hyundai Sonata with the licence plate BLEY 398.
There was damage to the driver’s side door, police added.
The suspect was described as tall, in his 20s with short hair and a moustache.
The victim suffered minor injuries.
