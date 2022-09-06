Toronto police investigating 3 separate Labour Day long weekend carjacking incidents

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for five men after three separate and apparently unrelated carjacking incidents in Toronto over the Labour Day long weekend.

Toronto police said they responded to two incidents on Monday and another on Sunday involving car thefts and asked the public for help identifying the suspects.

The first incident took place at midnight on Sunday, when police responded to reports of someone with a gun in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West area.

Police said someone was approached by an armed man, 20 to 30 years old, after they had finished parking their car. The victim complied with the suspect’s order to hand over their cars keys, according to police.

The stolen vehicle is a 2022 Honda Accord with the licence place CSBD978.

Police said that, as the suspect prepared to drive away, a second person entered the vehicle and they fled together.

Then, at around 4:14 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a separate call for a person with a gun, this time in the Bremner Boulevard and York Street area.

A man returning to his parked car was approached by two armed men demanding his keys, police said. The man refused to comply and fled from the armed suspects, who police said were seen running back to their car.

Both men were described as five-feet-10-inches to six-feet tall and wore hooded sweat shirts and tracksuit pants. They fled the scene in a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said.

The third reported incident took place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Blue Jays Way and Wellington Street West, according to Toronto police.

A suspect flagged down a taxi and its driver got out to load bags into the back of their vehicle, police said. At that point, a 30-year-old man with red hair — who had stopped the taxi — approached its driver with a large knife.

Toronto police said the man threatened the driver and got into his seat. He allegedly fled the scene in the taxi.

Police are appealing to the public for help identifying all five men from the three incidents. Officers have not indicated the carjackings are related.

