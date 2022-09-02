Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brampton man wanted after 78-year-old woman carjacked in Newmarket: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 5:19 pm
Police say Gurpreet Singh, 25, is wanted. View image in full screen
Police say Gurpreet Singh, 25, is wanted. Handout / York Regional Police

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Brampton man after a carjacking in Newmarket earlier this week, police say.

York Regional Police said officers responded to a veterinarian clinic in the area of Eagle Street West and Davis Drive around 7 p.m. on Monday after a 78-year-old woman was carjacked.

Police said the victim had parked her 2015 silver Nissan Rogue in the parking lot when she was approached by a suspect who pushed her to the ground, took her keys, and fled in the vehicle. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Read more: Warrant issued for man after alleged GTA door-to-door driveway repair scam

The woman’s shih-poo dog named Bobby was in the front seat, police added.

Trending Stories

Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, officers received a report that the vehicle had been returned to a neighbour’s driveway with the dog inside unharmed.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said 25-year-old Gurpreet Singh is wanted for robbery. Officers said he has a thin build, dark hair and was wearing a white T-shirt and possibly black pants.

“If you encounter the suspect, do not approach, call 9-1-1. Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to come forward,” police said.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police provide update on Scarborough kidnapping, North York carjacking investigations' Toronto police provide update on Scarborough kidnapping, North York carjacking investigations
Toronto police provide update on Scarborough kidnapping, North York carjacking investigations – Aug 22, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagYork Regional Police tagBrampton tagCarjacking tagYork Police tagnewmarket tagnewmarket crime tagNewmarket carjacking tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers