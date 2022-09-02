Brampton man wanted after 78-year-old woman carjacked in Newmarket: police

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Brampton man after a carjacking in Newmarket earlier this week, police say.

York Regional Police said officers responded to a veterinarian clinic in the area of Eagle Street West and Davis Drive around 7 p.m. on Monday after a 78-year-old woman was carjacked.

Police said the victim had parked her 2015 silver Nissan Rogue in the parking lot when she was approached by a suspect who pushed her to the ground, took her keys, and fled in the vehicle. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The woman’s shih-poo dog named Bobby was in the front seat, police added.

Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, officers received a report that the vehicle had been returned to a neighbour’s driveway with the dog inside unharmed.

Police said 25-year-old Gurpreet Singh is wanted for robbery. Officers said he has a thin build, dark hair and was wearing a white T-shirt and possibly black pants.

“If you encounter the suspect, do not approach, call 9-1-1. Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to come forward,” police said.

