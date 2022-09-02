Menu

Crime

Suspects wanted after attempted carjacking of Mercedes in Markham

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 12:01 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

York Regional Police say they are looking for three suspects after a man reported his Mercedes was almost carjacked in Markham early Thursday.

Police said the attempted carjacking happened at around 2:30 a.m. near Macrill Road and Goldring Crescent, a residential area near Woodbine and 16th avenues.

According to police, the victim said he was driving a Mercedes Benz C-Class when he pulled over on the street.

A dark-coloured vehicle drove up beside him and a suspect approached the victim with a weapon and demanded the car, investigators said.

Read more: Teens face 100 charges after 12 carjackings in under two weeks, Toronto police say

Police said the man was able to drive away and lose the suspect before calling police.

The suspect is described as a male, about 20 to 30 years old with a slim build and wearing a black T-shirt and black pants. The other two suspects were inside the suspect vehicle, police said.

Any witnesses or anyone with surveillance video is asked to come forward and contact police.

