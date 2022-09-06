Investigators say a stolen SUV from Toronto was found burning in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

It was a hot car in more ways than one.

Emergency crews in Guelph were called to an area of Burns Drive and Nicklin Road Sunday afternoon about a vehicle fire.

A silver Acura RDX SUV was found engulfed in flames in a field around 4 p.m. and was quickly put out.

There is no word on injuries.

Investigators with Guelph police were informed by Toronto police that the vehicle in question was taken in a carjacking in Toronto on Friday.

No suspects were located in the Guelph area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

