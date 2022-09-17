Toronto police arrest man in connection to 2 alleged restaurant robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with two separate restaurant robberies in Toronto.

The two incidents were reported in July and August, when a man allegedly demanded money with a gun, police said.

On July 25, Toronto police responded to a call for a person with a gun in the Rogers Road and Keele Street area.

Officers said a man went into a restaurant, waited for some time, and eventually approached to counter. He allegedly lifted his shirt to expose a handgun and demanded food and cash.

Police said he took “a quantity of cash” and fled the premises.

Almost a month later, on Aug. 19, police responded to another robbery call in the Rogers Road and Keele Street area.

Again, a man entered a restaurant and showed a concealed firearm to staff at the checkout counter, demanding cash, police said.

He allegedly took cash and fled the premises.

Police said an arrest was made on Sept. 15.

Jacinto Henriques, 43, was charged with two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, two counts of use of an imitation firearm during a commission of an indictable offence, two counts of disguise with intent and one count of failure to comply with a release order.