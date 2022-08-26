Suspect sought after robbery of electric scooter in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on July 26 at 9:15 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery in the Greenwood Avenue and Danforth Avenue area.

Police said a man arranged to meet someone selling an electric scooter on Kijiji.

Officers said two victims met with the man.

Police said the man allegedly took control of the scooter, produced a weapon and made a threat.

According to police, he then fled the area on the scooter.

Police are now searching for a man standing five-feet-10-inches tall, with a slim build.

He has a tattoo on his right wrist that resembles a bracelet of small circles.

Officers said he was seen wearing a white reflective windbreaker with a dark line across the chest, a silver ‘Bell’ bicycle helmet, light blue shorts and white low-top Converse shoes.

“He is believed to be armed, violent, and dangerous,” police said in a news release. “If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

