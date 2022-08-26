Suspect sought after robbery of electric scooter in Toronto: police

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on July 26 at 9:15 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery in the Greenwood Avenue and Danforth Avenue area.
Police said a man arranged to meet someone selling an electric scooter on Kijiji.
Officers said two victims met with the man.
Police said the man allegedly took control of the scooter, produced a weapon and made a threat.
According to police, he then fled the area on the scooter.
Police are now searching for a man standing five-feet-10-inches tall, with a slim build.
He has a tattoo on his right wrist that resembles a bracelet of small circles.
Officers said he was seen wearing a white reflective windbreaker with a dark line across the chest, a silver ‘Bell’ bicycle helmet, light blue shorts and white low-top Converse shoes.
“He is believed to be armed, violent, and dangerous,” police said in a news release. “If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
