3 people critically injured after Toronto stabbing, man in custody: police

Police say three people have critical injuries after a stabbing in Toronto.

In a tweet Friday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue area just after 3:30 p.m.

Officers initially said there was an altercation between a man and a woman.

Police said three people were then located with injuries.

According to police, all of the injuries are considered to be life threatening. Two of the victims were reported to be without vital signs.

Officers said one man was in custody and no suspects are believed to be outstanding.

The area is closed while police investigate.

STABBING:

Bathurst St + Ellerslie Av

– Officers o/s

– Have located 3 people injured

– All injuries are life threatening

– 2 people VSA

– 1 man in custody

– No one believed outstanding

– Area closed for investigation

– Consider alternate routes

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 26, 2022