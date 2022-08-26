Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 people critically injured after Toronto stabbing, man in custody: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 3:52 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police say three people have critical injuries after a stabbing in Toronto.

In a tweet Friday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue area just after 3:30 p.m.

Read more: Motorcyclist who posted videos of himself travelling up to 261 km/h facing charges: York police

Officers initially said there was an altercation between a man and a woman.

Police said three people were then located with injuries.

According to police, all of the injuries are considered to be life threatening. Two of the victims were reported to be without vital signs.

Trending Stories

Officers said one man was in custody and no suspects are believed to be outstanding.

Story continues below advertisement

The area is closed while police investigate.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagStabbing tagToronto crime tagTPS tagToronto Stabbing tagBathurst Street tagEllerslie Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers