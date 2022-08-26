3 people critically injured after Toronto stabbing, man in custody: police

Police say three people have critical injuries after a stabbing in Toronto.
In a tweet Friday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue area just after 3:30 p.m.
Read more: Motorcyclist who posted videos of himself travelling up to 261 km/h facing charges: York police
Officers initially said there was an altercation between a man and a woman.
Police said three people were then located with injuries.
According to police, all of the injuries are considered to be life threatening. Two of the victims were reported to be without vital signs.
Trending Stories
Officers said one man was in custody and no suspects are believed to be outstanding.
The area is closed while police investigate.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments