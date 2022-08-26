Motorcyclist who posted videos of himself travelling up to 261 km/h facing charges: York police

A motorcyclist who posted videos of himself on social media travelling faster than 260 km/h has been charged, York Regional Police say.
A police spokesperson told Global News officers were told on June 28 about videos posted on Instagram and TikTok showing a motorcyclist driving dangerously.
The spokesperson said a citizen reported it online.
One of the videos allegedly showed the motorcycle travelling 261 km/h.
Trending Stories
Police said they investigated and on Thursday, charged 27-year-old Newmarket resident Danial Loganathan with dangerous operation and driving a motor vehicle on a highway while performing stunts.
His licence was suspended for 30 days and motorcycle impounded for two weeks.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments