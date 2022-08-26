Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Motorcyclist who posted videos of himself travelling up to 261 km/h facing charges: York police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 12:30 pm
Police said the motorcycle was impounded for 14 days. View image in full screen
Police said the motorcycle was impounded for 14 days. Twitter / @YRP

A motorcyclist who posted videos of himself on social media travelling faster than 260 km/h has been charged, York Regional Police say.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were told on June 28 about videos posted on Instagram and TikTok showing a motorcyclist driving dangerously.

The spokesperson said a citizen reported it online.

Read more: 259 people killed in crashes on OPP-patrolled roads, waterways and trails so far in 2022

One of the videos allegedly showed the motorcycle travelling 261 km/h.

Trending Stories

Police said they investigated and on Thursday, charged 27-year-old Newmarket resident Danial Loganathan with dangerous operation and driving a motor vehicle on a highway while performing stunts.

His licence was suspended for 30 days and motorcycle impounded for two weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Social Media tagYork Regional Police tagSpeeding tagYork Police tagnewmarket tagMotorcycle Speeding tagmotorcyclist charged tagDangrous Driving tagMotorcycle videos speeding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers