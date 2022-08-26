Motorcyclist who posted videos of himself travelling up to 261 km/h facing charges: York police

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist who posted videos of himself on social media travelling faster than 260 km/h has been charged, York Regional Police say.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were told on June 28 about videos posted on Instagram and TikTok showing a motorcyclist driving dangerously.

The spokesperson said a citizen reported it online.

One of the videos allegedly showed the motorcycle travelling 261 km/h.

Police said they investigated and on Thursday, charged 27-year-old Newmarket resident Danial Loganathan with dangerous operation and driving a motor vehicle on a highway while performing stunts.

His licence was suspended for 30 days and motorcycle impounded for two weeks.

Videos on this motorcyclist’s @TikTok_US and @Instagram accounts showed him driving faster than 260 km/h. Thanks to a @YRP investigation and tips from the public, he’s facing several dangerous driving and stunt driving charges. #SafeRoadsYourCall — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 26, 2022