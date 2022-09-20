Manitoba Métis Federation celebrates grand opening of Li Pchi Pwayson School Age Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is celebrating the grand opening of Li Pchi Pwayson School Age Centre on Tuesday.

“This is our sixth – and soon to be seventh – new child-care centre in Manitoba over the last few years,” said David Chartrand, president of the MMF.

The 30-space centre is designed to serve children from kindergarten to Grade 6.

It aims to provide quality, culturally focused programming for Red River Métis children in the area, create employment and allow parents to get back to their workplaces.

The centres will offer programming that celebrates Red River Métis culture, language and heritage, along with daily education that includes meaningful activities and land-based learning field trips.

Li Pchi Pwayson will facilitate numerous parenting programs, including the Little Métis Literacy Program, Super Dad, Super Kids and Nobody’s Perfect Parenting.

The centre will also offer a transportation program and a nutritious culturally appropriate meal program for all children.

In addition, the MMF also held a sod-turning ceremony for Li Pchi Pwayson, a 40-space child-care centre to serve infants and preschool-age children in St. Laurent and area.

Together, the centres in St. Laurent will employ up to 17 child-care professionals.

“Not only do these centres provide a good foundation for our children to understand who they are and what it means to be Red River Métis, they offer permanent and well-paid employment for child-care workers,” said Chartrand.

This turns into economic spinoffs like giving families an income that can be used to purchase or upgrade homes, save for their children’s education, or perhaps even pursue education themselves, according to Chartrand.

Frances Chartrand, minister of early learning and child care at the MMF, has been leading the way on these facility openings.

“We know we can positively impact the prospects of our children in a way nobody has attempted before,” said Minister Chartrand.

“When we nurture our children’s identity as Red River Métis, we instill pride and sense of connection with community.

“By taking care of our children in this way, we are also taking care of the future of the community and the future of the Nation.”