Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2022 election marks historic first for Manitoba Métis Federation

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 12:51 pm
David Chartrand, president of the Manitoba Metis Federation, takes part in a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday March 8, 2013.
David Chartrand, president of the Manitoba Métis Federation, takes part in a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, March 8, 2013. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The results for the Manitoba Métis Federation’s (MMF) 2022 election are in.

Read more: Defence document filed, Manitoba Metis Federation says lawsuit allegations ‘baseless’

For the third election in a row, David Chartrand will continue to serve as president.

“It is truly an honour that the Red River Métis across the Homeland have demonstrated their faith in my leadership for another term,” he said. “Like many around the Cabinet table, I have dedicated the majority of my life to supporting our Red River Métis Citizens and building the MMF into what it is today. I am humbled and honoured, and I thank Citizens for their continued trust in me.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Pope Francis will visit residential school during Canada trip to 3 cities, archbishop says

Story continues below advertisement

For the first time in the MMF’s history, all the incumbent members of the cabinet will be returning alongside Chartrand after receiving acclaim in all seven regions.

“Our elected officials are the backbone of our government, and our success has only been possible because of our strength as a team,” said Chartrand. “I’ve spoken to many of the incumbent elected leaders, and I know they are also deeply grateful for the confidence of our Citizens.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Metis Federation ‘disappointed’ Pope’s Canadian trip won’t include stop in Winnipeg' Manitoba Metis Federation ‘disappointed’ Pope’s Canadian trip won’t include stop in Winnipeg
Manitoba Metis Federation ‘disappointed’ Pope’s Canadian trip won’t include stop in Winnipeg – May 13, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Indigenous tagManitoba Metis Federation tagDavid Chartrand tagMMF tagMMF election tagManitoba Metis Federation election tagMMF Cabinet tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers