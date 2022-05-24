2022 election marks historic first for Manitoba Métis Federation

Send this page to someone via email

The results for the Manitoba Métis Federation’s (MMF) 2022 election are in.

For the third election in a row, David Chartrand will continue to serve as president.

“It is truly an honour that the Red River Métis across the Homeland have demonstrated their faith in my leadership for another term,” he said. “Like many around the Cabinet table, I have dedicated the majority of my life to supporting our Red River Métis Citizens and building the MMF into what it is today. I am humbled and honoured, and I thank Citizens for their continued trust in me.”

For the first time in the MMF’s history, all the incumbent members of the cabinet will be returning alongside Chartrand after receiving acclaim in all seven regions.

“Our elected officials are the backbone of our government, and our success has only been possible because of our strength as a team,” said Chartrand. “I’ve spoken to many of the incumbent elected leaders, and I know they are also deeply grateful for the confidence of our Citizens.”

