51-year-old man seriously injured in Maple Ridge, B.C. shooting

A late-night shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Sunday left a man with serious injuries.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said the female resident of a home in the 12300 block of 227 Street called 911 around 10:45 p.m. when she heard loud bangs and found another male occupant hurt.

Police arrived to find the 51-year-old Maple Ridge man with gunshot wounds, and said he was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators remained on scene Monday afternoon as they searched the property. The home is known to police, but investigators said early indications were that the shooting was an isolated incident not linked to the regional gang conflict.

Mounties have issued a public appeal for witnesses and videos shot in the area between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Police are particularly interested in the following areas:

Lee Avenue between Edge Street and 227 th Street

Street 124 th Avenue between 224 th Street and 227 th Street

Avenue between 224 Street and 227 Street 123 rd Avenue between Franklin Park and 227 th Street

Avenue between Franklin Park and 227 Street 227th Street between Abernethy Way and Dewdney Trunk Road

Anyone with information is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

