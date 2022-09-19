Menu

Crime

51-year-old man seriously injured in Maple Ridge, B.C. shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 6:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Ridge Meadows RCMP investigators on scene of shooting incident' Ridge Meadows RCMP investigators on scene of shooting incident
Police say a woman called 911 when she heard loud bangs at 227th Street and 123rd Avenue in Maple Ridge. A 51-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds and transported to hospital with serious injuries.

A late-night shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Sunday left a man with serious injuries.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said the female resident of a home in the 12300 block of 227 Street called 911 around 10:45 p.m. when she heard loud bangs and found another male occupant hurt.

Read more: Homicide investigators name victim in Maple Ridge shooting

Police arrived to find the 51-year-old Maple Ridge man with gunshot wounds, and said he was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators remained on scene Monday afternoon as they searched the property. The home is known to police, but investigators said early indications were that the shooting was an isolated incident not linked to the regional gang conflict.

Mounties have issued a public appeal for witnesses and videos shot in the area between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Police are particularly interested in the following areas:

  • Lee Avenue between Edge Street and 227th Street
  • 124th Avenue between 224th Street and 227th Street
  • 123rd Avenue between Franklin Park and 227th Street
  • 227th Street between Abernethy Way and Dewdney Trunk Road

Anyone with information is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

Click to play video: 'RCMP investigate double shooting in Maple Ridge' RCMP investigate double shooting in Maple Ridge
RCMP investigate double shooting in Maple Ridge – Jul 15, 2022
