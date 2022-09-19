1 arrested for impaired driving after pickup truck crashes into Kingston house

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old is facing multiple charges after a pickup truck crashed into a house in Kingston’s east end on the weekend.

A tarp now covers the gaping hole in the house.

Police say the four people inside the vehicle, whose ages range from 19 to 23, were sent to the hospital with injuries varying from minor to critical.

According to police, the crash happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday morning when the driver of the pickup truck ran into the home’s garage on Rose Abbey Drive, between Maureen Street and Dagleish Avenue.

The crash caused structural damage to one wall and disrupted electrical service to the house.

The family was home at the time of the crash, but they were unharmed.

Rose Abbey Drive was closed for half the day while officers investigated the scene, and later reopened at 1:30 p.m.

Police sampled the driver’s breath and found that they were over the legal limit for alcohol, and they were charged with impaired driving.

Due to the injuries of the passengers of the vehicle, the driver was also charged with three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

The driver was released from police custody and will appear in court at a future date.