Kingston, Ont. police release details of bus stabbing that led to lengthy stand-off

New details have been release by police in Kingston, Ont., regarding an incident which began on a bus, then stretched over Thursday and Friday last week ending in a lengthy stand-off.

Police say just before 1 p.m. Aug. 8, a man allegedly got into a verbal altercation with another man after boarding a city bus, with the dispute turning violent and the accused stabbing the other man.

The man then left the bus which was at the Kingston Center and fled on foot. The victim was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen in stable condition.

The man is then said to have made his way to an apartment at the corner of Portsmouth Avenue and Princess Street.

Police say the man refused to exit the apartment, at which point a negotiation process began.

During the course of the negotiations, police say the man fired a shot from a high-powered rifle at officers. One officer was struck by shrapnel from the shot and was taken to hospital but was later released.

It wasn’t until 5 p.m. the next day that the man peacefully surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Barry Wood, 55, has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of dangerous weapons, assault with a weapon, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, possession of a firearm without holding a license and discharging a firearm with the intent to wound or endanger life.

He was remanded into custody and will appear in court at a later date.

