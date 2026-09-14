California resident dead after vessel capsizes on Georgian Bay: OPP

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A resident of California has died in Georgian Bay after Ontario Provincial Police say a vessel capsized over the weekend.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, the West Parry Sound OPP Marine Unit responded to vessel capsizing on Georgian Bay, north of Franklin Island. Police were assisted by the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, Carling Fire Department and Killbear Marina.

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OPP say the sole occupant of the vessel died and has since been identified as a 67-year-old from California.

The vessel has been removed from the bay and OPP says its investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the OPP technical collision investigation team.