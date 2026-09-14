Two pulled from water near B.C. Lower Mainland after fishing vessel sinks

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British Columbia’s ferry operator says two people were pulled from the waters between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island after their fishing vessel sank.

BC Ferries spokesperson Sheila Reynolds says the marine rescue happened Sunday afternoon following reports of people in the water.

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Reynolds says two ferry boats — the Spirit of British Columbia and Coastal Renaissance — launched separate rescue craft and the two boaters were brought to the Tsawwassen terminal on the mainland.

The ferry service did not have details on the condition of those rescued.

The rescue operation delayed sailings, and Reynolds says delays were to be expected on other sailings late Sunday.

She adds that the ferry operator appreciates customers’ understanding for any resulting delay.